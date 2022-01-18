Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.53

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 60151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

