Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $16.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 3.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $152.84. 286,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,995,540. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day moving average of $168.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

