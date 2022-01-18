Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $19.75 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 3.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $19,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

