Rempart Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.6% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded down $5.91 on Tuesday, reaching $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.35 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $449.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

