RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RNR stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.26. 248,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,702. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.21. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.92%.

In related news, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

