Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Down 8.5%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. 5,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 101,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNLX. Guggenheim began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renalytix AI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $511.22 million, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1,717.89%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.