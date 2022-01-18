Renasant (RNST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Renasant by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.