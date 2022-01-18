Render Token Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $590.09 million and approximately $39.33 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00007118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,781,168 coins and its circulating supply is 199,138,294 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

