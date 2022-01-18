renDOGE Trading Down 4.8% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $448,317.53 and approximately $22,956.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.41 or 0.07458072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,222.81 or 0.99765379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007653 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

