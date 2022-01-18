Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $72,503.40 and $985.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00059338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00069581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.26 or 0.07445373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,323.49 or 0.99837875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 975,879,240 coins and its circulating supply is 343,406,374 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

