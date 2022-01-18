Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Repligen worth $91,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Repligen by 54.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $311,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $193.26 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day moving average of $259.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

