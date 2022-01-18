Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Repligen worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 54.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $193.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.