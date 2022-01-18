Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.96

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 5086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 26.71.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $847,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,673 shares of company stock worth $2,218,215. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

