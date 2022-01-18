Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.87.

REPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.