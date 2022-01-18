Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Airbus (AIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Airbus (EPA: AIR):

1/17/2022 – Airbus was given a new €159.00 ($180.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €137.00 ($155.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €128.00 ($145.45) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €132.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/11/2022 – Airbus was given a new €159.00 ($180.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($170.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/16/2021 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($157.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/14/2021 – Airbus was given a new €150.00 ($170.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/14/2021 – Airbus was given a new €132.00 ($150.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2021 – Airbus was given a new €159.00 ($180.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/2/2021 – Airbus was given a new €139.00 ($157.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of AIR stock opened at €116.76 ($132.68) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €110.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.22. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

