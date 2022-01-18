ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. ResMed makes up approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $8.81 on Tuesday, reaching $243.35. 3,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,130. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.