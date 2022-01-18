ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ResMed worth $85,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD opened at $252.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.