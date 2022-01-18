Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0388 on Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $46.54 million and approximately $139,622.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00055384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

