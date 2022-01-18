RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $668.00 Price Target at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $766.00 to $668.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.87.

NYSE RH opened at $447.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $562.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.20.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Eagle Asset Management purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at about $43,740,000. New England Research & Management acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Searle & Company acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Contravisory Investment Management acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $6,501,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

