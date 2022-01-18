Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.66

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €94.66 ($107.57) and last traded at €94.06 ($106.89), with a volume of 243245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €92.42 ($105.02).

RHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.00 ($128.41).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.