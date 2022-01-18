Rice Partnership LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.24. 20,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.65. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.07.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

