Rice Partnership LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,940. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

