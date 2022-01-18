Rice Partnership LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 325,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,232,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $303.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.