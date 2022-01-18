Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Matson by 10.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

MATX traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.41.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,930 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

