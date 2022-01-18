Rice Partnership LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.07. The stock has a market cap of $233.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

