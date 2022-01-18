Rice Partnership LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 266,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after buying an additional 1,926,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after buying an additional 155,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.39. 16,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,700. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $34.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

