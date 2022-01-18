Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.56. The stock had a trading volume of 60,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,520. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $398.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.