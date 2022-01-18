RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.28. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 570,558 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 206,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 245,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

