Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Down 26.5% in December

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 142,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RELL opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.57. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

