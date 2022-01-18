Richelieu Hardware (RCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

RCH stock opened at C$44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$34.46 and a 1 year high of C$46.55.

RCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

