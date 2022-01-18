Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.15

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.15 and traded as low as C$43.09. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$44.19, with a volume of 62,412 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCH shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares raised shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.15.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

