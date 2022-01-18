Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.04), with a volume of 149,408 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.19. The firm has a market cap of £29.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.

About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

