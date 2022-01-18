Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 28.4% in December

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RMBI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 46,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 21.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

