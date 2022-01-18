RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$264.14 million during the quarter.

