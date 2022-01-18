RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Up 27.9% in December

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 331,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,954,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 677,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,983. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

