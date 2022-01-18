Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RYES stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,509. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.
Rise Gold Company Profile
