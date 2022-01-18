Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RYES stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,509. Rise Gold has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

