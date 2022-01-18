Rise (RISE) Market Cap Reaches $653,513.82

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $653,513.82 and approximately $708.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001205 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001074 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,135,563 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

