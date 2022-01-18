Ritocoin (RITO) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $277,734.39 and $1,077.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.29 or 0.07444352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.32 or 0.99376274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,671,275,906 coins and its circulating supply is 1,658,994,613 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.