Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.95. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 10,279 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

