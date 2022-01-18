RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in December

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,190,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 36,620,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

RLX Technology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,700,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.55. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLX Technology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

