RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $197.34

RM plc (LON:RM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.34 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.65). RM shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.65), with a volume of 1,410 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

