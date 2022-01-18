Robinhood Markets, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 25th (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets’ (NASDAQ:HOOD) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. Robinhood Markets had issued 55,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $2,090,000,000 based on an initial share price of $38.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

