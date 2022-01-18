Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.35

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 12741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.
RCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.
The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 225,292 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
