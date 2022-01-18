Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.35

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 12741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 225,292 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

