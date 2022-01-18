Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00068497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.60 or 0.07464497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,605.11 or 0.99839558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

