Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is Notis McConarty Edward’s 10th Largest Position

Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,290,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $325.05 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

