Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $89,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $325.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

