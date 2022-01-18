Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.56% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

