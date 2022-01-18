Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) was down 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.14 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 15,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 332,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

ROIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

