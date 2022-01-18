Ronald J. Forest Sells 1,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 299,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,393. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

