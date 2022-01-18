Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of Roper Technologies worth $66,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $447.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.90 and a 200-day moving average of $476.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.